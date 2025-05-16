Left Menu

Crisis Worsens in Gaza Amid Israeli Strikes and US Diplomatic Efforts

Israeli airstrikes have resulted in at least 20 deaths in Gaza following US President Trump's Middle East visit. Amidst escalating violence, Israel maintains a blockade, worsening the humanitarian crisis. Efforts towards a ceasefire have stalled, increasing tensions and speculations about a potential large-scale military operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday morning, intensified Israeli airstrikes resulted in the death of at least 20 individuals in Gaza. This escalation coincides with the conclusion of US President Donald Trump's Middle East visit, which had sparked hopes for peace initiatives.

Survivor reports highlight extensive devastation with bodies being recovered from debris, overwhelming medical facilities like the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. The Israeli military has not commented on the bombings that followed previous attacks killing over 130 people this week alone, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to advance military objectives against Hamas, the governing body in Gaza, amid continued blockades exacerbating humanitarian conditions. The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plans to commence aid delivery operations, although criticism arises about its compatibility with humanitarian norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

