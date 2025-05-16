Congress MLAs Demand Minister's Resignation Over Controversial Remarks
A group of Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged an indefinite sit-in demanding the resignation of Minister Vijay Shah over his disparaging comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Following a memorandum submission to Governor Patel, legal action is being pursued as the issue heads to the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
A group of Congress MLAs initiated an indefinite sit-in protest on Friday at the residence of the Madhya Pradesh governor. The protest was aimed at pressuring the state to dismiss Minister Vijay Shah following his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
Led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, the legislators met Governor Mangubhai Patel and subsequently launched their protest outside the Raj Bhavan. The MLAs presented a memorandum demanding Shah's resignation for his offensive statements.
The remarks, made during a public event in rural Indore district, were taken seriously by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ordered the registration of an FIR against Shah. This protest precedes an upcoming hearing in the Supreme Court, signaling the party's insistence on accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
