Chhattisgarh Congress Demands Apology from BJP Over Derogatory Remarks

Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij has called for the BJP to apologize and remove minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Baij criticized the BJP for deceit in the name of nationalism, as the Supreme Court and High Court condemned Shah's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:12 IST
Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated political exchange, Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij has called for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to issue a public apology and remove Kunwar Vijay Shah, a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, from his post. Baij's demand follows derogatory remarks made by Shah, labeling Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a 'sister of terrorists.'

Baij accused the BJP of deceiving the public under the guise of nationalism. He emphasized the gravity of a sitting minister making such damaging statements and challenged the BJP to demonstrate its patriotism by holding Shah accountable and offering an apology. Baij further criticized the BJP's stance, questioning the party's character given its lack of action against its minister.

The issue escalated to the judiciary, with the Supreme Court urging Minister Shah to exercise responsibility due to his constitutional position. The Madhya Pradesh High Court cautioned state police authorities to file an FIR against Shah, warning potential contempt proceedings. Shah defended his remarks, claiming his intentions were misrepresented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

