Controversial Comments Land Tribal Minister Vijay Shah in Legal Trouble
Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah faces a legal challenge after making controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, prompting the High Court to take action. Shah, previously embroiled in controversies, continues to draw criticism, with calls for resignation mounting from political opponents and public figures.
Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah is again in the spotlight, facing legal scrutiny following his controversial comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The state's High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of Shah's remarks, ordering the police to register an FIR for inciting enmity.
Previously, Shah sparked public outrage with offensive comments involving former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's wife and with an unsolicited dinner invitation to actress Vidya Balan. These incidents contributed to his departure from a ministerial post in the past.
Despite criticism from various quarters, including opposition leaders who demand his resignation, Shah remains a prominent political figure, albeit under increasing pressure to apologize and clarify his stance regarding recent comments on the Army.
(With inputs from agencies.)
