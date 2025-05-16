Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Tour: Diplomacy Amid Tension

President Donald Trump concludes his Middle East tour in the UAE with a breakfast meeting for business leaders and a visit to the interfaith Abrahamic Family House. The trip, defined by the Abraham Accords' success, occurs amid violence in Gaza, sparking appeals for intervention in the hostage crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:38 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has ended a significant diplomatic tour in the Middle East, wrapping up with a breakfast event in the UAE aimed at strengthening business ties. Trump's stop at the Abrahamic Family House symbolized the lasting impact of the Abraham Accords, which fostered Israeli-Arab cooperation.

Yet, the trip coincided with a surge in violence in Gaza, where Israeli strikes claimed at least 20 lives. The escalation prompted emotional appeals from hostage families urging Trump's intervention for the release of captives still held in the region.

As Trump focused on fostering interfaith understanding and business collaboration, his attention was briefly diverted back home. He criticized opponents of his birthright citizenship order on his Truth Social platform, maintaining his stance as he concluded the four-day visit, returning to Washington with unresolved tensions in the background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

