Delhi's Mandi Modernisation Plan Unveiled by Chief Minister
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to modernize city mandis following a visit to Azadpur Mandi. She criticized the lack of facilities and accused the previous government of negligence. Gupta promises enhanced security and infrastructure improvements to benefit laborers and traders operating in these markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move to enhance the infrastructure of Delhi's vibrant markets, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a comprehensive modernisation plan, pledging significant improvements.
Following her visit to Azadpur Mandi, Gupta expressed concerns over the inadequate facilities and criticized the former AAP government for neglecting these vital areas.
Emphasizing the need for security and cleanliness, Gupta assured that her administration would prioritize traders and laborers by introducing stringent safety measures and better amenities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi's Mega Cleanliness Drive
Roads, public spaces to be cleaned twice a day under campaign from Friday; beautiful, developed Delhi our commitment: CM Rekha Gupta.
Schools, religious places, markets directed to ban single-use plastic; strict action against defacement, encroachments: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
Revamping Tribal Hostels: Biometric Systems and Digital Facilities Overhaul
Uttarakhand Prioritizes Devotee Safety with Enhanced Facilities at Kedarnath