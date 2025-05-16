Left Menu

Delhi's Mandi Modernisation Plan Unveiled by Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to modernize city mandis following a visit to Azadpur Mandi. She criticized the lack of facilities and accused the previous government of negligence. Gupta promises enhanced security and infrastructure improvements to benefit laborers and traders operating in these markets.

Updated: 16-05-2025 13:48 IST
  • India

In a move to enhance the infrastructure of Delhi's vibrant markets, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a comprehensive modernisation plan, pledging significant improvements.

Following her visit to Azadpur Mandi, Gupta expressed concerns over the inadequate facilities and criticized the former AAP government for neglecting these vital areas.

Emphasizing the need for security and cleanliness, Gupta assured that her administration would prioritize traders and laborers by introducing stringent safety measures and better amenities.

