Delhi's Mandi Modernisation Plan Unveiled by Chief Minister

In a move to enhance the infrastructure of Delhi's vibrant markets, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a comprehensive modernisation plan, pledging significant improvements.

Following her visit to Azadpur Mandi, Gupta expressed concerns over the inadequate facilities and criticized the former AAP government for neglecting these vital areas.

Emphasizing the need for security and cleanliness, Gupta assured that her administration would prioritize traders and laborers by introducing stringent safety measures and better amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)