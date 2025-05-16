Left Menu

BJP Dismisses INDI Alliance as 'Arrogant', Highlights Economic Achievements

In a sharp critique of the INDI alliance, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam labeled the opposition coalition as 'Ghamandiya' (arrogant) and predicted its downfall. He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, crediting it for India's economic rise to fourth place globally, while dismissing INDI's focus on government criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:20 IST
BJP Dismisses INDI Alliance as 'Arrogant', Highlights Economic Achievements
BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam launched a scathing attack on the INDI opposition alliance, branding it the 'Ghamandiya' (arrogant) alliance and questioning its future prospects. Islam underscored that both the alliance and the Congress party have realized their bleak future in upcoming elections.

He contended that the alliance's primary objective was to target the government, contrasting this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he asserts aims to strengthen the nation and uplift citizens from poverty. Islam emphasized that the public stands with Modi, dismissing the alliance's agenda as mere political maneuvering.

Highlighting India's global economic ascent, Islam credited Modi's leadership for the country's rise to the fourth-largest economy, a significant jump from 14th place during Chidambaram's tenure as Finance Minister. He lauded India's actions against internal threats while criticizing the INDI alliance for politicizing these achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025