BJP Dismisses INDI Alliance as 'Arrogant', Highlights Economic Achievements

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam launched a scathing attack on the INDI opposition alliance, branding it the 'Ghamandiya' (arrogant) alliance and questioning its future prospects. Islam underscored that both the alliance and the Congress party have realized their bleak future in upcoming elections.

He contended that the alliance's primary objective was to target the government, contrasting this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he asserts aims to strengthen the nation and uplift citizens from poverty. Islam emphasized that the public stands with Modi, dismissing the alliance's agenda as mere political maneuvering.

Highlighting India's global economic ascent, Islam credited Modi's leadership for the country's rise to the fourth-largest economy, a significant jump from 14th place during Chidambaram's tenure as Finance Minister. He lauded India's actions against internal threats while criticizing the INDI alliance for politicizing these achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)