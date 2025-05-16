Ukraine Prioritizes Ceasefire in Istanbul Talks
Ukraine aims to secure a ceasefire and confidence-building measures during talks with a Russian delegation in Istanbul. Ukrainian negotiators seek a potential meeting between Presidents Zelenskiy and Putin. Humanitarian issues, like prisoner exchanges and the return of detained civilians, are also on the agenda.
Ukraine is making a ceasefire a top priority during anticipated discussions with a Russian delegation in Istanbul on Friday, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source who requested anonymity.
Alongside discussions on ceasefire measures, Ukrainian negotiators plan to propose the idea of a face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"For diplomacy to be effective, a real, durable, and well-monitored ceasefire is essential," a source indicated, noting the importance of humanitarian measures such as the return of children and detained civilians and an all-for-all prisoner exchange.
