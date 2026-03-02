Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

In a recent phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa focused on the rising tensions surrounding Iran, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS.

During the discussion, President Putin expressed Russia's preparedness to utilize all available tools to help stabilize the situation in the volatile region.

The conversation underscores the geopolitical concerns and diplomatic efforts underway amid unprecedented escalation in Middle Eastern affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)