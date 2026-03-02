Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain discussed the escalating situation around Iran. Putin emphasized Russia's readiness to employ all means necessary to stabilize the region, as reported by TASS, the Russian state news agency.
In a recent phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa focused on the rising tensions surrounding Iran, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS.
During the discussion, President Putin expressed Russia's preparedness to utilize all available tools to help stabilize the situation in the volatile region.
The conversation underscores the geopolitical concerns and diplomatic efforts underway amid unprecedented escalation in Middle Eastern affairs.
