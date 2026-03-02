Left Menu

Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain discussed the escalating situation around Iran. Putin emphasized Russia's readiness to employ all means necessary to stabilize the region, as reported by TASS, the Russian state news agency.

Updated: 02-03-2026 19:06 IST
In a recent phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa focused on the rising tensions surrounding Iran, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS.

During the discussion, President Putin expressed Russia's preparedness to utilize all available tools to help stabilize the situation in the volatile region.

The conversation underscores the geopolitical concerns and diplomatic efforts underway amid unprecedented escalation in Middle Eastern affairs.

