Emerging Markets Steady Amid Global Political Developments

Indexes tracking stocks and currencies of major emerging markets remained stable on Friday, poised for a fifth consecutive week of growth. Investors closely monitored the Russia-Ukraine negotiations and political happenings in Europe, which continue to shape market conditions.

The MSCI index saw a weekly rise of 2.9%, while its currencies gauge aimed for a 0.3% increase against the U.S. dollar. Earlier optimism was fueled by trade agreements between the U.S. and the UK, alongside a tariff resolution with China, reducing recession risks.

In central and eastern Europe, Romania and Poland saw political and economic shifts, with currency fluctuations and upcoming elections drawing attention. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump engaged in a Gulf tour, securing billion-dollar deals and hinting at policy shifts with Middle Eastern nations.

