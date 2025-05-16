Left Menu

Emerging Markets Steady Amid Global Political Developments

Indexes tracking stocks and currencies of major emerging markets remain steady as global investors watch the ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks and political developments in Europe. Concerns over newly-negotiated tariffs and their economic impacts persist as key meetings and elections unfold, impacting the financial landscape significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:40 IST
Emerging Markets Steady Amid Global Political Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indexes tracking stocks and currencies of major emerging markets remained stable on Friday, poised for a fifth consecutive week of growth. Investors closely monitored the Russia-Ukraine negotiations and political happenings in Europe, which continue to shape market conditions.

The MSCI index saw a weekly rise of 2.9%, while its currencies gauge aimed for a 0.3% increase against the U.S. dollar. Earlier optimism was fueled by trade agreements between the U.S. and the UK, alongside a tariff resolution with China, reducing recession risks.

In central and eastern Europe, Romania and Poland saw political and economic shifts, with currency fluctuations and upcoming elections drawing attention. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump engaged in a Gulf tour, securing billion-dollar deals and hinting at policy shifts with Middle Eastern nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025