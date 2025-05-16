Poland's Presidential Race: A Crucial Vote on Europe's Future

In a pivotal moment for Poland and its pro-European government, the first round of the presidential election is slated for May 18. This election stands to heavily impact Poland's trajectory in the European Union and its internal reformist agenda.

The election pits leading liberal candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, against conservative historian Karol Nawrocki and far-right contender Slawomir Mentzen. Trzaskowski stakes his campaign on reforming defence policies, liberalizing social laws, and bolstering Poland's role in the EU.

Karol Nawrocki and Slawomir Mentzen emphasize nationalist policies, focusing on sovereignty and reduced EU commitments. With significant national and continental implications, 29 million Poles are eligible to vote, in a decision that could alter the country's future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)