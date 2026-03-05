Left Menu

China's Defence Spending Soars Amidst Regional Tensions

China plans to increase its defense budget by 7% in 2026, the smallest uptick in five years. Despite being lower than previous years, the growth rate surpasses economic targets and regional spending in Asia, hinting at increased military modernization amid tensions over Taiwan and internal corruption purges.

05-03-2026
China has announced a 7% increase in its defense spending for 2026, marking the lowest rise in five years but still outstripping wider economic growth targets and regional Asian military budgets. This move comes amid escalating tensions over Taiwan and as China works toward modernizing its military by 2035.

Premier Li Qiang, speaking at the opening of China's annual parliamentary meeting, emphasized the need to improve combat readiness and advanced military capabilities to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and interests. With China's GDP growth forecast set at 4.5% to 5%, the strategic defense expansions aim to ensure robust security apparatus.

Despite this moderate budget growth, China's defense expenditure still represents a significant portion of Asia's military spending, reflecting its ambitions for regional influence and domestic security. However, this expansion occurs alongside high-profile anti-corruption investigations within China's military ranks, reshaping its top brass with a focus on political loyalty and modernization objectives.

