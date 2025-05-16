Left Menu

Turmoil in Talks: Revisiting the 2022 Negotiation Setbacks

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated that attempts to align the upcoming Istanbul meeting with the failed 2022 negotiations will not succeed. Russia has characterized the current discussions as a continuation of the previous process, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has dismissed efforts to associate the upcoming meeting in Istanbul with the failed negotiations of 2022.

Yermak's remarks highlight the ongoing challenges facing diplomatic talks, with Russia portraying the current discussions as an extension of the previous process.

The unfolding situation underscores the fragile nature of these negotiations and the complexities involved in reaching a new understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

