Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has dismissed efforts to associate the upcoming meeting in Istanbul with the failed negotiations of 2022.

Yermak's remarks highlight the ongoing challenges facing diplomatic talks, with Russia portraying the current discussions as an extension of the previous process.

The unfolding situation underscores the fragile nature of these negotiations and the complexities involved in reaching a new understanding.

