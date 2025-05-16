Trump's Middle East Gamble: Balancing Politics and Business

President Donald Trump utilized his Middle East visit to redefine U.S. foreign policy, focusing on economic ties and security partnerships. In an approach veering away from traditional values, Trump hailed relations with Gulf countries as a template for interactions with long-time adversaries.

While visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, Trump's transactional diplomacy was evident in opulent welcomes and discussions centered around business rather than human rights. Critics highlighted his silence on political repression, even as history of American interventionism was notably absent from discussions.

Amid global tension, Trump's policy on Ukraine and Syria faced hurdles. His decision to remove Syria sanctions marked a potential shift, even as unresolved conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine stagnated. The trip also raised ethical questions, with Trump's private business ties in the region under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)