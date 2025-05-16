Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Gamble: Balancing Politics and Business

President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East aimed to rejuvenate U.S. foreign policy through economic and security partnerships, emphasizing pragmatism over values. Amidst global conflicts, Trump fostered relations with Gulf leaders, while facing ethical questions over his business interests in the region and sidelining human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:46 IST
Trump's Middle East Gamble: Balancing Politics and Business
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump utilized his Middle East visit to redefine U.S. foreign policy, focusing on economic ties and security partnerships. In an approach veering away from traditional values, Trump hailed relations with Gulf countries as a template for interactions with long-time adversaries.

While visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, Trump's transactional diplomacy was evident in opulent welcomes and discussions centered around business rather than human rights. Critics highlighted his silence on political repression, even as history of American interventionism was notably absent from discussions.

Amid global tension, Trump's policy on Ukraine and Syria faced hurdles. His decision to remove Syria sanctions marked a potential shift, even as unresolved conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine stagnated. The trip also raised ethical questions, with Trump's private business ties in the region under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025