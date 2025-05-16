Escalation in Gaza: Rising Tensions Amidst Diplomatic Efforts
At least 82 people were killed in Gaza following Israeli strikes coinciding with US President Trump's regional visit. The attacks were part of ongoing retaliation against Hamas, who still hold hostages. Despite hopes for a ceasefire, the blockade on Gaza continues into its third month, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli strikes in Gaza on Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 82 individuals, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's conclusion of his regional trip. The attacks followed Trump's efforts to mediate peace and ease the humanitarian crisis plaguing the strip.
The strikes targeted various locations across Gaza, including the outskirts of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. Reports indicate the Israeli military aimed at militant targets, preparing for a larger operation while sending stark warnings to Hamas.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens with Gaza's blockade now in its third month, further strangling essential supplies. Diplomatic attempts in regions such as Qatar appear increasingly pivotal, as negotiations continue for hostages' release amidst growing insecurity and desperate pleas from affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
