Kuki Leaders Strategize for Separate Administration in Manipur
Kuki MLAs from Manipur, alongside civil society and militant group representatives, held a closed-door meeting in Assam to discuss their push for separate administration under the Constitution, as peace returns to Manipur. Discussions were focused on living without discrimination and engaging the central government for their demand.
Kuki MLAs from Manipur joined forces with representatives from civil society and militant groups that have suspended operations, to conduct a pivotal closed-door meeting in Assam, according to insider sources. The meeting was convened to plot their future course as peace begins to take hold in the ethnically strife-ridden state of Manipur.
The Kuki community members arrived in the Assam capital on Wednesday and Thursday, taking residence in an undisclosed hotel where confidential deliberations ensued. The central focus was reportedly on advocating for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur under the Constitution, as a means to eradicate discrimination and oppression.
It is understood that the discussions also encompassed strategies to present their narrative to the central government to bolster their call for an independent administrative structure. Following the federal imposition of President's Rule after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, stakeholders are hopeful for enduring peace post-260 casualties and significant displacement caused by ethnic conflicts since May 2023.
