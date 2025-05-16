Trump Pushes for Direct Talks with Putin Amidst Ukrainian Conflict
President Donald Trump is advocating for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Putin declined to attend peace talks in Turkey regarding the Ukraine crisis. Trump believes face-to-face discussions are essential to resolving the ongoing conflict and has expressed urgency to meet Putin.
In a move aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, President Donald Trump announced his intention to initiate direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump's comments came after Putin opted not to attend peace talks held in Turkey, signaling an impasse in diplomatic efforts.
During a press conference, Trump emphasized the importance of a one-on-one meeting with Putin, stating, "I think it's time for us to just do it." Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the talks, Putin's absence highlights the challenges in reaching a consensus.
The conflict, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, continues to cause significant casualties. Despite Zelenskyy's agreement to a proposed 30-day ceasefire, Russian forces remain active in Ukraine. Trump sees a meeting with Putin as pivotal, with the hope it can lead to breakthroughs in negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
