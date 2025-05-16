Escalation in Gaza: Rising Tensions Amidst Diplomatic Efforts
The conflict in Gaza intensifies as Israeli strikes result in at least 93 deaths. President Trump concludes his regional visit amid hopes of a ceasefire or humanitarian aid renewal. Israel continues its military operations targeting Hamas, while diplomatic discussions persist to secure a resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:03 IST
At least 93 people have been killed in the latest Israeli strikes on Gaza, coinciding with the conclusion of US President Donald Trump's regional trip.
Despite hopes for peace talks, the strikes continued as Israel targeted Hamas militant operations. The violence, now in its third month, has severely impacted Gaza.
Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to escalate military actions, indicating a possible ground operation if Hamas does not release hostages and halt attacks. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, but the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israeli strikes
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- Hamas
- diplomacy
- ceasefire
- hostages
- blockade
- humanitarian crisis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Star Power and Diplomacy Shine at WAVES 2025 Summit
Mineral Diplomacy: U.S.-Ukraine Deal Sparks International Tensions
Delayed Diplomacy: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Postponed
High Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Stand-off Over Nuclear Enrichment
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border After Ceasefire Violations