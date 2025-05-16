Escalation in Gaza: Rising Tensions Amidst Diplomatic Efforts

At least 93 people have been killed in the latest Israeli strikes on Gaza, coinciding with the conclusion of US President Donald Trump's regional trip.

Despite hopes for peace talks, the strikes continued as Israel targeted Hamas militant operations. The violence, now in its third month, has severely impacted Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to escalate military actions, indicating a possible ground operation if Hamas does not release hostages and halt attacks. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, but the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire.

