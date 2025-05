Karol Nawrocki: Nationalism, Ukraine Policy, and the Battle for Poland's Presidency

Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist contender in Poland's presidential race, is gaining attention with his unique blend of policies that combine support for Ukraine's military aid with opposition to its Western alliances, based on unresolved WWII grievances. His campaign strategy includes bold appearances and nationalist rhetoric.

Despite Nawrocki's firm stance on aiding Ukraine against Russian aggression, he maintains reservations about Ukraine joining Western alliances until historical exhumations are addressed, a topic inflaming tensions among Polish and Ukrainian communities. Nawrocki's slogan, 'Poland First,' resonates with nationalist and far-right voters wary of migration and economic strain.

Opinion polls position Nawrocki in second place behind liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, with a potential runoff looming. His association with the far-right and contentious past rivals, as well as scrutiny over undeclared properties and past acquaintances, adds complexity to his presidential bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)