ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Steps Down Amid Misconduct Probe

Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has taken temporary leave as a United Nations investigation into alleged sexual misconduct looms near its conclusion, sources revealed to Reuters on Friday.

While a formal statement is expected later this week, sources from Khan's office confirmed his administrative leave. Khan, who denies the allegations made last October, faced significant pressure from NGOs and ICC staff to set aside his role during the investigation.

The final stages of the inquiry concluded with Khan's recent interview with U.N. investigators, though the outcome and consequences remain uncertain. The ICC, already under pressure from U.S. sanctions and involved in pivotal war crimes investigations, must now decide who will temporarily fill Khan's role.

