NATO's Defence Commitment: Closing the Gaps
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:51 IST
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the need for NATO members to address capability gaps in their defense during discussions with European counterparts in Rome.
He insisted that meeting these goals is paramount, and spending might need to increase to 3% of GDP or more to achieve this.
This comes as NATO countries face pressure to revise their defense budgets in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and past demands from the U.S. for greater European military spending.
