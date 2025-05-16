Left Menu

NATO's Defence Commitment: Closing the Gaps

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stresses the importance of NATO members closing defence gaps, regardless of cost. During talks with European counterparts, he highlights the need for higher spending targets, suggesting it could exceed the current 2% GDP benchmark. The focus is on meeting capability goals despite financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the need for NATO members to address capability gaps in their defense during discussions with European counterparts in Rome.

He insisted that meeting these goals is paramount, and spending might need to increase to 3% of GDP or more to achieve this.

This comes as NATO countries face pressure to revise their defense budgets in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and past demands from the U.S. for greater European military spending.

