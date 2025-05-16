Congress Criticizes Bihar's Administrative Control Amid Rahul Gandhi Programme Hurdles
Congress accused Bihar's administration of attempts to disrupt Rahul Gandhi's event due to lack of control by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Allegations suggest pressure from bureaucrats and BJP ministers. Despite initial support, permission was withdrawn, leading to improvisation by Gandhi to engage with students.
The Congress party has accused Bihar's administration of deliberately hindering an event involving Rahul Gandhi, citing a lack of control by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party claims the disruption was orchestrated by higher-level bureaucrats and BJP ministers acting as 'super CMs.'
According to Krishna Allavaru, the Congress in-charge for Bihar, permission for the Darbhanga event was revoked only a day after it was announced, despite initial cooperation from local authorities. The function was planned with administrative assistance, but was canceled under alleged pressure.
Rahul Gandhi attempted to proceed by offering to meet students outside the original venue. However, further complications arose when access was blocked at the university grounds, highlighting the Congress's assertions of political interference. Party leaders Rajesh Kumar, Sushil Pasi, and Jignesh Mevani supported the claims.
