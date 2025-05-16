Left Menu

Wall Street Waves: Trade Truces and Tech Triumphs

Wall Street's key indexes remained steady with prospects for strong weekly growth, driven by a U.S.-China trade truce and declining inflation. Focus shifted towards the awaited vote on Trump's tax legislation. The week saw a rally in tech stocks, particularly Alphabet, after trade tensions eased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:05 IST
Wall Street Waves: Trade Truces and Tech Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes were subdued on Friday but remained on course for robust weekly gains. This upward trend was buoyed by a newfound truce in the U.S.-China trade dispute and a cooling of inflation rates. Attention was simultaneously drawn to the pivotal vote on President Donald Trump's tax legislation.

Despite equities losing momentum after a drop in consumer sentiment, as reported by the University of Michigan, the indexes saw weekly advancements. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported increased points, reflecting optimism over bilateral trade deals and U.S. economic policies.

The technology sector, led by Alphabet, emerged as a strong performer, benefiting from clearer indicators that the White House plans to ease trade pressures with Beijing. Amid these market dynamics, notable corporate actions included Charter Communications' acquisition of Cox Communications, and changes sparked by the Department of Justice's investigation into UnitedHealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025