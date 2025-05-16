Political Uproar: BJP and Samajwadi Party Clash Over Casteist Remark

On Friday, the BJP sharply criticized Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav for making caste-focused comments about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, urging SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to take action against him.

The remarks, made at an event in Moradabad, highlighted divisions within Indian politics, with Yadav targeting the BJP over a Madhya Pradesh minister's controversial statements about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned the remarks as "irresponsible" and highlighted ongoing tensions between political parties, seeking accountability from Akhilesh Yadav over the divisive comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)