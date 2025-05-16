Political Uproar: BJP and Samajwadi Party Clash Over Casteist Remark
The BJP has condemned Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his caste-based remarks about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The controversy highlights tensions over caste and religion within Indian politics, with BJP critics accusing Yadav of trying to divide armed forces on caste lines.
On Friday, the BJP sharply criticized Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav for making caste-focused comments about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, urging SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to take action against him.
The remarks, made at an event in Moradabad, highlighted divisions within Indian politics, with Yadav targeting the BJP over a Madhya Pradesh minister's controversial statements about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned the remarks as "irresponsible" and highlighted ongoing tensions between political parties, seeking accountability from Akhilesh Yadav over the divisive comments.
