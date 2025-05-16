India's Global Diplomatic Offensive: Exposing Terrorism Ties

In an assertive diplomatic maneuver, the Indian government is organizing all-party delegations to disseminate its position on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This strategic move follows the Indian military's recent Operation Sindoor aimed at dismantling terror camps.

The delegations, involving notable MPs from across the political spectrum, including senior Congress and BJP figures, will visit multiple countries for a 10-day mission to articulate India's stance. The Ministry of External Affairs is overseeing the planning of these visits.

Sources reveal that leaders like Anurag Thakur, Shashi Tharoor, and Supriya Sule are among those expected to helm these groupings. This multinational outreach seeks to engage world leaders in India's fight against terror, promoting an international dialogue on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)