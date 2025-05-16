Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes U.S. Intervention, Highlights Internal Political Tensions

The CPI(M) in Kerala condemned the U.S. for intervening in India-Pakistan disputes, underscored BJP’s inaction over controversial remarks by its leaders, and refuted claims of alleged Goondas ties. CPI(M) also accused the Congress of inciting violence in Malappattam and highlighted discrepancies in reported COVID-19 deaths.

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala expressed strong disapproval as US President Donald Trump's intervention between India and Pakistan challenged the preferred bilateral discourse approach. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan underscored the Indian government's silence on this matter.

The opposition BJP faced criticism for not addressing accusations against Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, despite Supreme Court and MP High Court disapproval. Govindan highlighted a pattern within the RSS-Sangh Parivar mindset that affects minority communities.

At a recent press conference, Govindan disputed media claims linking advocate Beylin Das to the Left front, asserting Das's association with Congress. He alleged that Congress aims to provoke violence in Malappattam to mask their deficiencies, fostering tension evidenced by clashes during a Youth Congress march. Govindan emphasized COVID-19 death discrepancies reported in the Civil Registration System across India, with significant underreporting observed in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

