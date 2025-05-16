Pakistan Remembers 'Youm-e-Tashakkur': A Tribute to Resilience

On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reinforced the country's commitment to peace while asserting the right to defend itself effectively, coinciding with 'Youm-e-Tashakkur'.

The Day of Thanks paid homage to the military's defense after a ceasefire with India ended days of drone and missile strikes.

Commemorative activities included a 31-gun salute in Islamabad, special prayers, and nationwide rallies expressing solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces.

