Pakistan Remembers 'Youm-e-Tashakkur': A Tribute to Resilience
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan's peaceful nature and its right to defend itself during the 'Youm-e-Tashakkur'. The day commemorated the end of recent military tensions with India and honored the efforts of the armed forces. National leaders expressed solidarity and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to its sovereignty.
On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reinforced the country's commitment to peace while asserting the right to defend itself effectively, coinciding with 'Youm-e-Tashakkur'.
The Day of Thanks paid homage to the military's defense after a ceasefire with India ended days of drone and missile strikes.
Commemorative activities included a 31-gun salute in Islamabad, special prayers, and nationwide rallies expressing solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces.
