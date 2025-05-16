Diplomatic Standstill: No US Proposals for Iran's Nuclear Deal

In a recent statement, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared that Tehran has not received any formal proposals from the United States concerning a prospective nuclear agreement. Araqchi's announcement comes just hours after President Donald Trump's comment on an Iranian proposal, raising questions about diplomatic communications.

Araqchi took to the social media platform X to clarify the situation, stating that there have been no proposals made by the U.S., either in direct or indirect forms. The message highlights an apparent disconnect between public statements and diplomatic actions.

This development underscores the ongoing tension and uncertainty defining the negotiations between the two nations, with both sides offering conflicting accounts of the diplomatic dialogue underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)