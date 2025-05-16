Left Menu

Diplomatic Standstill: No US Proposals for Iran's Nuclear Deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Tehran has not received any written proposals from the United States regarding a potential nuclear deal. This statement comes shortly after President Donald Trump made reference to a proposal. Araqchi confirmed on social media that no propositions have been made, either directly or indirectly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared that Tehran has not received any formal proposals from the United States concerning a prospective nuclear agreement. Araqchi's announcement comes just hours after President Donald Trump's comment on an Iranian proposal, raising questions about diplomatic communications.

Araqchi took to the social media platform X to clarify the situation, stating that there have been no proposals made by the U.S., either in direct or indirect forms. The message highlights an apparent disconnect between public statements and diplomatic actions.

This development underscores the ongoing tension and uncertainty defining the negotiations between the two nations, with both sides offering conflicting accounts of the diplomatic dialogue underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

