Panneerselvam Remains a Key NDA Player Amid AIADMK Rift

O Panneerselvam, formerly the Chief Minister and current member of the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu, has maintained his position despite being expelled from AIADMK by former colleague Edappadi K Palaniswami. State BJP leaders assert the strength of the NDA amidst doubt cast by the opposition.

O Panneerselvam continues to be a vital figure within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, according to state BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran on Friday. Despite his expulsion from the AIADMK by former colleague Edappadi K Palaniswami, Panneerselvam's role in the NDA remains unchanged.

Nagenthiran made efforts to assuage any concerns Panneerselvam may have had over recent exclusions, notably not being invited to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai. This visit marked a formal poll alliance between the AIADMK and BJP under Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, former state president K Annamalai reiterated the strength of the NDA, denying claims of discord within the alliance. With the AIADMK divided and some members uncomfortable with Panneerselvam in the camp, questions about the unity and future success of the coalition continue.

