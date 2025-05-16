Unity on Display: Tiranga Yatra's Tribute to Operation Sindoor
In a vivid display of patriotism, numerous citizens, including prominent BJP figures, participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' on Friday, celebrating Operation Sindoor's success and issuing a stern warning to Pakistan against its terrorist inclinations.
The procession acknowledged the armed forces' bravery during the operation, which successfully deterred Pakistan's provocative actions. The event, held across 30 city locations before assembling at the Ramlila Ground, echoed with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
Key speakers, including Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and former MP Sanjay Bhatia, praised India's swift and decisive military response, emphasizing national pride and security. BJP leaders highlighted the country's strengthened resolve under Prime Minister Modi and warned Pakistan of potential consequences should it persist with terrorism.
