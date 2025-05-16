Boeing's Legal Turbulence: DOJ Nonprosecution Talks in 737 Crash Case
Boeing is negotiating a tentative nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over fraud charges related to two fatal 737 MAX crashes, potentially avoiding a felony conviction. The agreement aims to forego a June 23 trial, affecting families seeking justice. Discussions continue, without final decisions made.
The current discussions are rooted in a charge that Boeing misled U.S. regulators regarding a critical flight control system on its 737 MAX models. Families affected by the crashes, however, view such an agreement as a missed opportunity for the company to face trial and be held accountable.
The DOJ has yet to make a final decision, but officials are leaning towards not prosecuting Boeing, considering the downside risks to proceeding with a trial. Meanwhile, the company had shifted its stance following a judge's dismissal of a prior plea deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
