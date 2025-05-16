Boeing's Legal Turbulence: DOJ Nonprosecution Talks in 737 Crash Case

Boeing is negotiating a tentative nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to address fraud charges linked to two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 individuals. The potential agreement, if finalized, would help Boeing avert a scheduled June 23 trial.

The current discussions are rooted in a charge that Boeing misled U.S. regulators regarding a critical flight control system on its 737 MAX models. Families affected by the crashes, however, view such an agreement as a missed opportunity for the company to face trial and be held accountable.

The DOJ has yet to make a final decision, but officials are leaning towards not prosecuting Boeing, considering the downside risks to proceeding with a trial. Meanwhile, the company had shifted its stance following a judge's dismissal of a prior plea deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)