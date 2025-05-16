Left Menu

Portugal Heads to Polls Amid Political Uncertainty

Portugal's political scene is abuzz as parties prepare for the country's third early general election in three years. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's coalition may lead, but without a majority. Health concerns for far-right Chega leader Andre Ventura add intrigue, while voters express fatigue over frequent elections.

In Lisbon, political parties took to the streets Friday, gearing up for a pivotal general election on Sunday, Portugal's third in just three years. Polls suggest the vote may not result in a stable government, despite attempts to galvanize support in the lead-up.

The far-right Chega party's leader, Andre Ventura, made a surprise appearance at his final campaign event after a recent health scare. Despite his struggles, Ventura emphasized the nation's broader challenges over his own health concerns, underscoring tensions as Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's confidence was questioned regarding his family's consultancy dealings.

Meanwhile, the ruling centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) appears poised to secure the most votes, yet without a majority, echoing past electoral outcomes but with slight gains. Voter fatigue looms as figures like young PS supporter Mariana Felix express hope for the formation of a stable government, highlighting electoral frustrations.

