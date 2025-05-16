Ali Bongo's Exodus: Gabon's Former Leader Finds Refuge in Angola

In a dramatic turn of events, Gabon's former president Ali Bongo has arrived in Angola with his family, following their release after nearly two years of detention in the aftermath of a coup. Angola's presidency has confirmed that their entry was granted on humanitarian grounds.

According to the Angolan presidency, Ali Bongo, along with his wife Sylvia and son Noureddin, landed in Luanda late Thursday night after being freed from house arrest. This release comes as a result of diplomatic negotiations by Angola, which stepped up efforts to ensure the family's freedom.

The Bongo family had been imprisoned on charges including embezzlement and money laundering, but Angola's intervention has offered them a new lease on life. Amid allegations of torture, their legal team expressed relief, emphasizing the impact of sustained judicial and diplomatic efforts.

