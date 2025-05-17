Biden’s Interview Recording with Special Counsel Could Be Released Soon

The Trump administration is expected to make public the audio of a 2023 interview featuring former U.S. President Joe Biden. The conversation, held with a special counsel, investigated Biden's management of classified documents, as reported by The New York Times.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that this potentially impactful audio recording could be unveiled as soon as the coming week.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the discourse surrounding Biden's handling of sensitive information during his time in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)