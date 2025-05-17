Left Menu

Biden’s Interview Recording with Special Counsel Could Be Released Soon

The Trump administration reportedly plans to release audio of a 2023 interview with former President Joe Biden, conducted by a special counsel about his handling of classified documents. The New York Times suggests that the recording might become public as early as next week, according to knowledgeable sources.

The Trump administration is expected to make public the audio of a 2023 interview featuring former U.S. President Joe Biden. The conversation, held with a special counsel, investigated Biden's management of classified documents, as reported by The New York Times.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that this potentially impactful audio recording could be unveiled as soon as the coming week.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the discourse surrounding Biden's handling of sensitive information during his time in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

