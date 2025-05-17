Left Menu

James Comey Faces Secret Service Over Social Media Controversy

Former FBI Director James Comey met with the U.S. Secret Service to discuss a social media post interpreted by Trump supporters as a threat. The post, which featured the number '8647', sparked backlash, leading to an ongoing investigation. Comey, who intended no harm, took down the post.

Updated: 17-05-2025 06:05 IST
Former FBI Director, James Comey, has recently been called for questioning by the U.S. Secret Service, following a social media post that was perceived as threatening by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Comey's post, featuring the number '8647' created with seashells, sparked controversy due to its perceived connotation. In U.S. slang, '86' can imply removal, linked cleverly with Trump's position as the 47th president.

Comey, who was dismissed by Trump in 2017 and has been an outspoken critic, has since removed the post, insisting he opposes violence. The incident remains under investigation as political tensions continue to rise.

