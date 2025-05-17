Eduardo del Castillo: MAS Party's Hopeful Presidential Candidate

Left Menu

Eduardo del Castillo, Bolivia's Interior Minister, has been announced as the presidential candidate for the ruling Movement to Socialism (MAS) party, set to contest the upcoming August elections. This announcement was confirmed by both the party's president, Glover Garcia, and del Castillo himself.

Bolivia's ruling Movement to Socialism (MAS) party has named Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo as its candidate for the presidential election in August. This announcement came from the party's president, Glover Garcia, during a briefing on Friday.

Del Castillo confirmed his candidacy to reporters shortly after the formal announcement, asserting his commitment to carrying forward the party's agenda.

As the MAS party strengthens its election campaign, del Castillo's nomination is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support and project continuity in leadership.

