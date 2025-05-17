Eduardo del Castillo: MAS Party's Hopeful Presidential Candidate

Bolivia's ruling Movement to Socialism (MAS) party has named Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo as its candidate for the presidential election in August. This announcement came from the party's president, Glover Garcia, during a briefing on Friday.

Del Castillo confirmed his candidacy to reporters shortly after the formal announcement, asserting his commitment to carrying forward the party's agenda.

As the MAS party strengthens its election campaign, del Castillo's nomination is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support and project continuity in leadership.

