Ukraine and Russia: A Fragile Diplomatic Dance in Istanbul Showdown
Ukraine seeks Western support as direct talks with Russia fail to yield a ceasefire. Under U.S. pressure, both countries discuss prisoner swaps and future negotiations. As tensions rise, Ukraine demands tougher sanctions against Russia, pushing for a 30-day ceasefire proposal from Trump. Talks continue with uncertain future progress.
Ukraine garnered backing from its Western allies following unsuccessful direct talks with Russia regarding a ceasefire, the first in over three years. Russia set forth conditions deemed unacceptable by Ukraine, leading to Kyiv rallying for more stringent sanctions unless a proposed ceasefire is accepted.
The meeting in Istanbul spanned less than two hours, with both countries agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each. Russia expressed contentment and readiness for ongoing dialogue, while Ukraine, under pressure from the U.S., quickly sought to galvanize its allies for tougher measures against Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with key Western leaders, advocating for swift steps towards peace. Despite the negotiations, Russia maintained advancements on the battlefield, wary of Ukraine using a ceasefire to regroup. The path forward remains unclear, dependent on further high-level discussions and alignment among global leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- TÃ¼rkey
- Trump
- sanctions
- prisoner swap
- Zelenskiy
- Putin
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Library Service Agency
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech
Trump signs executive order aimed at cutting federal subsidies for PBS and NPR, alleging 'bias,' reports AP.
Trump Sparks Controversy at University of Alabama's Graduation