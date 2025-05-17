Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: A Fragile Diplomatic Dance in Istanbul Showdown

Ukraine seeks Western support as direct talks with Russia fail to yield a ceasefire. Under U.S. pressure, both countries discuss prisoner swaps and future negotiations. As tensions rise, Ukraine demands tougher sanctions against Russia, pushing for a 30-day ceasefire proposal from Trump. Talks continue with uncertain future progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 09:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine garnered backing from its Western allies following unsuccessful direct talks with Russia regarding a ceasefire, the first in over three years. Russia set forth conditions deemed unacceptable by Ukraine, leading to Kyiv rallying for more stringent sanctions unless a proposed ceasefire is accepted.

The meeting in Istanbul spanned less than two hours, with both countries agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each. Russia expressed contentment and readiness for ongoing dialogue, while Ukraine, under pressure from the U.S., quickly sought to galvanize its allies for tougher measures against Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with key Western leaders, advocating for swift steps towards peace. Despite the negotiations, Russia maintained advancements on the battlefield, wary of Ukraine using a ceasefire to regroup. The path forward remains unclear, dependent on further high-level discussions and alignment among global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

