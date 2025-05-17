India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs to Expose Pakistan's Terror Links Globally

In an unprecedented diplomatic initiative, India is set to deploy eight cross-party committees of MPs to foreign lands to expose Pakistan's continual support for terrorism. This move, orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see the MPs engaging global communities to counter Pakistan's narrative.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule confirmed the initiative, revealing that the committees are scheduled to embark on their mission on May 23-24. Each committee, composed of five members, will visit five to eight countries over a span of 10 days to present India's perspective on the recently launched Operation Sindoor.

Pivotal capitals on the visit list include the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan. The Ministry of External Affairs, along with other governmental bodies, is coordinating this effort, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju at the helm, signifying a major diplomatic outreach by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)