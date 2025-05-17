Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs to Expose Pakistan's Terror Links Globally

In an unprecedented move, India will send multi-party committees of MPs on a 10-day diplomatic mission to expose Pakistan's terrorism links. The committees, set to travel from May 23, aim to present India's narrative on Operation Sindoor and cross-border terrorism while visiting key global capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:26 IST
India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs to Expose Pakistan's Terror Links Globally
NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented diplomatic initiative, India is set to deploy eight cross-party committees of MPs to foreign lands to expose Pakistan's continual support for terrorism. This move, orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see the MPs engaging global communities to counter Pakistan's narrative.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule confirmed the initiative, revealing that the committees are scheduled to embark on their mission on May 23-24. Each committee, composed of five members, will visit five to eight countries over a span of 10 days to present India's perspective on the recently launched Operation Sindoor.

Pivotal capitals on the visit list include the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan. The Ministry of External Affairs, along with other governmental bodies, is coordinating this effort, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju at the helm, signifying a major diplomatic outreach by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025