Congress Slams Government Over Mysterious MP Delegation Changes

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accuses the government of dishonesty after names submitted by Congress for a foreign delegation on terrorism were disregarded. Tensions rise as unexpected names, including Shashi Tharoor, were announced. Ramesh demands an all-party meeting to discuss India's stance on Pakistan and diplomatic dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:53 IST
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a mounting political controversy, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the central government for its supposed deceitful move in altering proposed MP names for foreign delegations. Despite Congress submitting specific names, the government revealed a list featuring unexpected inclusions like Shashi Tharoor. Ramesh denounced this action as dishonest.

Ramesh revealed that Congress submitted the names of Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Raja Barar, and Naseer Hussain for the delegation tasked with explaining India's anti-terrorism stance concerning Pakistan. However, the government's final choice excluded these candidates, sparking surprise and outrage within the Congress ranks.

In a broader demand for transparency, Ramesh urged for an all-party meeting and a parliamentary session to deliberate over Indo-Pak relations and America's role. He accused the Prime Minister of evading pertinent discussions, calling for clarity on India's diplomatic strategies and the absence of the Prime Minister in important meetings. The incident draws parallels with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's historic international diplomatic missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

