BJP Challenges Congress Over Diplomatic Delegation Choices
The BJP has critiqued the Congress for its choice of leaders in diplomatic delegations sent abroad, excluding Shashi Tharoor. BJP alleges this is due to Tharoor's outshining the high command. Questions have been raised about the credibility of nominated party members, citing past controversial incidents.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over the Congress party's selection of leaders for diplomatic delegations aimed at promoting India's stance internationally, particularly following Operation Sindoor.
A core question arises with the exclusion of party MP Shashi Tharoor from the nominated list. As chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Tharoor possesses the qualifications to lead such delegations, yet is conspicuously absent. BJP leaders argue his omission might stem from an intent to prevent him from overshadowing the party's 'high command.'
The BJP also criticizes the inclusion of leaders like Syed Naseer Hussain and Gaurav Gogoi in the delegations, highlighting past controversies and questioning whether those chosen truly represent India's best interests, especially on matters involving Pakistan.
