AIMIM Chief Condemns Minister's Remarks: Calls for Action

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for derogatory comments on Col Sofiya Qureshi, urging the BJP to remove and arrest Shah. Owaisi emphasized that such remarks reflect hatred towards a community and tarnish the reputation of the armed forces, advocating for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:24 IST
AIMIM Chief Condemns Minister's Remarks: Calls for Action
  India
  • India

In a robust denunciation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi labeled Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah as "scum" and "filth" for derogatory remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.

Owaisi, calling Qureshi India's "daughter and sister," urged the BJP government to remove Shah from the cabinet and arrest him, following a high court order. His remarks, Owaisi asserted, reflect deep-seated hatred towards a specific community, and such conduct must not go unpunished.

The controversy arose after Shah allegedly described Qureshi as the "sister of terrorists" during a public event, prompting the high court's intervention. Owaisi argued for setting a global precedent that such divisive rhetoric is unacceptable, particularly against esteemed armed forces members who symbolize integrity and courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

