India's Diplomatic Offensive: United Against Terrorism

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal applauds the government's move to send delegations globally against terrorism after Operation Sindoor. He recalls a similar initiative post-26/11 attacks by the UPA to label Pakistan as a 'factory of terrorists'. Sibal advocates for bipartisan efforts to address terrorism as India promotes a zero-tolerance stance.

Updated: 17-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:54 IST
In a move lauded by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, the Indian government has decided to dispatch all-party diplomatic delegations to crucial partner nations. This decision follows the country's latest anti-terrorism initiative, Operation Sindoor.

Sibal recounted the efforts made by the previous UPA government in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, highlighting the successful labeling of Pakistan as a 'factory of terrorists' at global forums. These efforts continue to bolster India's international diplomatic posture.

The recent governmental decision marks a strategic continuation of robust diplomatic advocacy against terrorism, engaging both ruling and opposition parties in a united front. Leading members from various political factions will deliver India's zero-tolerance message on terrorism to pivotal international partners.

