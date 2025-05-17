India's Diplomatic Offensive: United Against Terrorism
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal applauds the government's move to send delegations globally against terrorism after Operation Sindoor. He recalls a similar initiative post-26/11 attacks by the UPA to label Pakistan as a 'factory of terrorists'. Sibal advocates for bipartisan efforts to address terrorism as India promotes a zero-tolerance stance.
- Country:
- India
In a move lauded by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, the Indian government has decided to dispatch all-party diplomatic delegations to crucial partner nations. This decision follows the country's latest anti-terrorism initiative, Operation Sindoor.
Sibal recounted the efforts made by the previous UPA government in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, highlighting the successful labeling of Pakistan as a 'factory of terrorists' at global forums. These efforts continue to bolster India's international diplomatic posture.
The recent governmental decision marks a strategic continuation of robust diplomatic advocacy against terrorism, engaging both ruling and opposition parties in a united front. Leading members from various political factions will deliver India's zero-tolerance message on terrorism to pivotal international partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Demolition Follows Dark Discovery: Murder and Illegal Land Occupation in Sitarganj
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
CII Backs India's Bold Stand in Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism