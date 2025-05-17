In a move lauded by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, the Indian government has decided to dispatch all-party diplomatic delegations to crucial partner nations. This decision follows the country's latest anti-terrorism initiative, Operation Sindoor.

Sibal recounted the efforts made by the previous UPA government in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, highlighting the successful labeling of Pakistan as a 'factory of terrorists' at global forums. These efforts continue to bolster India's international diplomatic posture.

The recent governmental decision marks a strategic continuation of robust diplomatic advocacy against terrorism, engaging both ruling and opposition parties in a united front. Leading members from various political factions will deliver India's zero-tolerance message on terrorism to pivotal international partners.

