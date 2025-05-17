Left Menu

Tragic Setback: Civilians Targeted Amid Peace Talks

A Russian drone strike on a bus evacuating civilians in Ukraine's Sumy region killed nine people, impacting peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. Despite previously held talks in Istanbul, which did not achieve a ceasefire, tensions remain high as Russian shelling continues across Ukraine.

  • Ukraine

In a devastating turn of events, a Russian drone attack targeted a civilian evacuation bus in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, claiming the lives of nine individuals. This tragic incident unfolded shortly after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.

The strike, which also left seven people injured, occurred in the town of Bilopillia near the Russian border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as a deliberate act of aggression against civilians, highlighting the urgency for an unconditional ceasefire.

As the region mourns, global leaders, including British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, voiced their condemnation. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue amidst ongoing military actions, with both nations engaging in prisoner swap discussions but remaining divided on crucial peace terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

