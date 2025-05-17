Tragic Setback: Civilians Targeted Amid Peace Talks

In a devastating turn of events, a Russian drone attack targeted a civilian evacuation bus in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, claiming the lives of nine individuals. This tragic incident unfolded shortly after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.

The strike, which also left seven people injured, occurred in the town of Bilopillia near the Russian border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as a deliberate act of aggression against civilians, highlighting the urgency for an unconditional ceasefire.

As the region mourns, global leaders, including British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, voiced their condemnation. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue amidst ongoing military actions, with both nations engaging in prisoner swap discussions but remaining divided on crucial peace terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)