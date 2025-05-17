In Stalemate: Russia-Ukraine Talks Edge Towards Fragile Ceasefire Negotiations

High-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have resumed for the first time since the onset of Moscow's invasion in 2022, yet the two parties remain starkly divided over ceasefire conditions. Despite agreeing on a prisoner swap, significant hurdles in talks persist.

Diplomatic avenues remain open, albeit tenuous, following the declaration of future negotiations by the Russian and Ukrainian representatives, a development seen as pivotal by Turkey's foreign minister and U.S. President Donald Trump, who is eager for swift peace resolution.

The discord persisted after Russia issued terms regarded by Ukraine as impractical and extreme, posing a challenge for international mediators. Trump's recent remarks suggested personal engagement with Putin, while European leaders maintained pressure for sanctions unless a ceasefire is established.

