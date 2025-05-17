Left Menu

In Stalemate: Russia-Ukraine Talks Edge Towards Fragile Ceasefire Negotiations

High-level talks between Russia and Ukraine continue with promises of prisoner swaps despite significant disagreements on ceasefire terms. While diplomacy avenues remain open, Russia's demands challenge progress. U.S. President Trump faces pressure to mediate, as European powers push for sanctions in response to stalled peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

High-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have resumed for the first time since the onset of Moscow's invasion in 2022, yet the two parties remain starkly divided over ceasefire conditions. Despite agreeing on a prisoner swap, significant hurdles in talks persist.

Diplomatic avenues remain open, albeit tenuous, following the declaration of future negotiations by the Russian and Ukrainian representatives, a development seen as pivotal by Turkey's foreign minister and U.S. President Donald Trump, who is eager for swift peace resolution.

The discord persisted after Russia issued terms regarded by Ukraine as impractical and extreme, posing a challenge for international mediators. Trump's recent remarks suggested personal engagement with Putin, while European leaders maintained pressure for sanctions unless a ceasefire is established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

