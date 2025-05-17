Left Menu

Pawar Calls for Prevention of Money Laundering Act Reforms

Sharad Pawar, president of the National Congress Party, criticized the misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against opposition members. He advocated for amendments to the law when government changes occur. Pawar was speaking at the launch of a book by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut about his prison experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party, has raised concerns over the alleged misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against opposition parties.

During a recent event, Pawar asserted that the law is often weaponized when there's a change in the government at the Centre.

His comments came at the launch of a book penned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, which details Raut's experiences following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a purported money laundering case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

