Former Minister Qureshi Hospitalized Amidst Legal Turmoil

Pakistan's former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been transferred to a hospital from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail following chest pain complaints. As vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Qureshi is currently under observation at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Qureshi's daughter, Mehr Bano Qureshi, expressed her gratitude for the public's concern in a message on X, appealing for prayers for her father and others facing what she termed as unjust incarceration. Qureshi's lawyer, Rana Mudassar, confirmed that the former minister's condition worsened Saturday morning, necessitating the hospital transfer.

The former minister has been detained since August 2023 over allegations tied to the riots on May 9, a fate shared with PTI's former prime minister Imran Khan, who also remains imprisoned.

(With inputs from agencies.)