Left Menu

Former Minister Qureshi Hospitalized Amidst Legal Turmoil

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's former foreign minister and vice chairman of PTI, was moved from Kot Lakhpat jail to a hospital after experiencing severe chest pain. His daughter requested prayers for him and others incarcerated unjustly. Qureshi has been jailed since August 2023 for involvement in May 9 riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:15 IST
Former Minister Qureshi Hospitalized Amidst Legal Turmoil
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has been transferred to a hospital from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail following chest pain complaints. As vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Qureshi is currently under observation at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Qureshi's daughter, Mehr Bano Qureshi, expressed her gratitude for the public's concern in a message on X, appealing for prayers for her father and others facing what she termed as unjust incarceration. Qureshi's lawyer, Rana Mudassar, confirmed that the former minister's condition worsened Saturday morning, necessitating the hospital transfer.

The former minister has been detained since August 2023 over allegations tied to the riots on May 9, a fate shared with PTI's former prime minister Imran Khan, who also remains imprisoned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025