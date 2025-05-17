Left Menu

Stalin's Fiery Stand: Tamil Nadu vs. Central Education Policies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accuses the BJP-led Centre of withholding education funds due to political disagreements over the 3-language policy. He plans to approach the Supreme Court to release over Rs 2,000 crore, emphasizing the state's long-standing education focus and opposition to the NEP 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:18 IST
In a fierce address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of withholding crucial education funds from the state due to political disagreements over the 3-language policy. He criticized the Centre's actions as petty politics, asserting that this move deprives students and educators of vital resources.

Stalin firmly stated that his government would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the non-release of over Rs 2,000 crore, drawing parallels to the state's previous legal victories against the Centre. He expressed confidence in prevailing once again for Tamil Nadu's educational aspirations.

Highlighting his stance against the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Stalin argued that it threatens to undermine the pluralistic culture and reservation system, emphasising the need to return education to the state list in the Constitution to protect diverse linguistic heritage, including Tamil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

