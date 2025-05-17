Left Menu

CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran faces legal action following remarks about ballot breaches in the 1989 Alappuzha election. The Chief Electoral Officer has demanded updates on the case's progress. A probe by the Election Commission has been ordered, with Sudhakaran admitting to embellishing his initial comments.

Ballot Breach Controversy: CPI(M) Veteran Under Fire in Kerala
  • India

The Chief Electoral Officer in Kerala has taken a serious stance on the allegations against CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran, directing the District Electoral Officer to provide updates on the investigation into his remarks about potential ballot breaches during the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha election.

The controversy erupted following Sudhakaran's claims, broadcast in a video, which suggested that postal ballots were tampered with during the election. This prompted a swift probe by the Election Commission and resulted in the registration of a case under various provisions of the Representation of People Act and the IPC.

Despite initial bold remarks, Sudhakaran later admitted to exaggerating his claims with imaginative details. The CPI(M) has distanced itself from his comments, emphasizing the need for careful consideration in public statements. Legal consequences for the charges range from a few months to up to seven years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

