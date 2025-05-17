BJD Criticizes BJP's Economic Stagnation in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) launched a scathing critique of the BJP's 11-month-old rule in Odisha, highlighting concerns over the state's economic and political conditions. Speaking after a significant meeting, BJD leaders insisted that the BJP should focus more on stimulating economic growth rather than rebranding BJD-era initiatives for political benefit.

The high-level discussion, guided by BJD president Naveen Patnaik, dissected various local challenges, urging the BJP government to address the developmental gridlock and meet the public's expectations. The call to action also emphasized the need for more dynamic industrial policies to hasten progress in Odisha.

While critiquing governance, the meeting also recognized the bravery and proficiency of the Indian armed forces in 'Operation Sindoor'. BJD underscored its admiration for the military and for progress made under Patnaik, as documented in a recent ICRA report, despite current obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)