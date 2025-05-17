UN Ceasefire Order Controversy: BJP MLA's Claims Stir Political Debate

A storm has erupted following a controversial statement by a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh. Narendra Prajapati claimed that the UN ordered a cessation of military action against Pakistan.

Prajapati, addressing a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Rewa, asserted that India nearly decimated Pakistan with Operation Sindoor until a UN ceasefire directive interrupted the campaign.

Prajapati later argued that his comments were misrepresented, while other state leaders have also faced backlash over remarks about the military operation.

