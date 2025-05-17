Left Menu

UN Ceasefire Order Controversy: BJP MLA's Claims Stir Political Debate

A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Narendra Prajapati, has stirred controversy by claiming that military strikes against Pakistan were halted due to a UN ceasefire order. Prajapati later alleged his words were distorted. This comes amidst criticism of comments by other state leaders on military operations.

Updated: 17-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:36 IST
  India
  • India

A storm has erupted following a controversial statement by a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh. Narendra Prajapati claimed that the UN ordered a cessation of military action against Pakistan.

Prajapati, addressing a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Rewa, asserted that India nearly decimated Pakistan with Operation Sindoor until a UN ceasefire directive interrupted the campaign.

Prajapati later argued that his comments were misrepresented, while other state leaders have also faced backlash over remarks about the military operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

